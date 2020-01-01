In Memoriam: Kevin MacDonald

Sailing aficionado operated a yacht maintenance and sales business in San Diego before suddenly passing away.

SAN DIEGO—Kevin MacDonald, a yacht maintenance and sales business owner in San Diego, has died. He was 66.

MacDonald reportedly died suddenly at his home in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood on March 27. One news report stated he died of heart failure.

The yachting and boating professional was also known for his larger-than-life personality, according to an obituary published in the San Diego Union Tribune.

“He was known as a big and bold character on the docks and in his community,” the obituary stated. “Always available to entertain family and friends on a harbor cruise or an early morning ski on Mission Bay, he never wasted a day. His love for surfing, water and snow skiing and sailing, he settled in Ocean Beach and established his yacht maintenance and sales business.”

MacDonald was born on May 22, 1953. He is reportedly survived by his wife, America, two children, Glen and Marina, and two sisters, Dawn and Diane.

“Current culture prevents us from having a service at this time but hopefully a celebration of life can occur in the future,” an obituary in the San Diego Union Tribune stated. “Kevin would want you all to remember him with a big smile from his face to yours. On behalf of his family, we thank you for your support and please stay well.”

This story will be updated with information about MacDonald’s celebration of life, if one is scheduled, as soon as it is available. Please keep up with this story on thelog.com.

