It’s Fashion— Color Code Your Lures

The chromatics that goes into color coordination applies to fishing lures and the locations they will be used at. So, while the number of color options are dazzling, a few fish fundamentals form the foundation for choosing the right one.

Few fishermen need a sack full of color combinations to bag fish consistently. However, a general set of rules apply to most circumstances when settling on a color. Consider this: the color selection should be selected by the lure’s ability to visually stand out under varying weather and water conditions.

Here are some general guidelines for selecting the right color to match the situation:

Hard baits – Match the hatch:

For hard baits, only four color patterns are necessary for almost all anglers. They consist of three designs that “match the hatch” on most lakes – Crawfish, shad, and bluegill. The fourth essential pattern is some type of bright or flashy color, like chartreuse/black back or fire tiger. These are ideal for when the water’s muddy, in river systems, or whenever you’re fishing in low-light conditions

In clear water, go natural:

Although they provide lots of contrast, dark-colored plastics look unnatural in clear water conditions and don’t get nearly as many bites. To maximize your bites in clear water, instead, go for something natural, like green pumpkin, watermelon, or brown. These shades won’t look ill-suited like a darker color, and the bass will be much more likely to snatch them up.

Semi-Stained Water: In mildly stained water, opt for moderately neutral colors. Believe it or not, blue, red, and orange all appear neutral in the water. Overcast, Dark Days: When cloudy, choose dark colors; these include black, gold, and varying shades of gray. Bright, Clear Days: On sunny, bright days, lean toward light colors. These include white, chartreuse, chrome, and silver.