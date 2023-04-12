It’s Showtime for Silver Seas Yachts at the Newport Beach International Boat Show

Silver Seas Yachts, one of the leading yacht dealers in the western United States, is excited to showcase its world-class brands at the upcoming Newport Beach International Boat Show (NBIBS) from April 27-30. With a presence in San Diego, Newport Beach, Sausalito, Seattle, and Anacortes, Silver Seas Yachts offers an extensive range of high-quality yachts and boats to serve the needs of boating enthusiasts across the west coast.

The lineup of world-class brands includes Cruisers Yachts, Princess Yachts, Tiara Yachts, and EdgeWater Boats. Cruisers Yachts offer a high-value proposition with a range of express, coupe, and flybridge yachts in sizes from 34 to 60 feet. Tiara Yachts are renowned for their award-winning quality and exceptional performance, with models ranging from 34 to 60 feet. Princess Yachts offers a wide selection of European-designed yachts from 40 to 95 feet, designed to the highest standards for performance and comfort. Finally, EdgeWater Boats provide offshore fishing enthusiasts with a range of vessels from 15 to 37 feet, known for their exceptional durability and performance.

During the NBIBS, Silver Seas Yachts will display an impressive selection of boats and yachts. Visitors can explore the Tiara Yachts 38LS and 43LS, Cruisers Yachts 42 Cantius, 46 Cantius, 390 Express Coupe, 34GLS, and 42GLS, among others.

If you can’t make it to the boat show, Silver Seas Yachts invites you to browse their website at www.SilverSeasYachts.com to find new and pre-owned models online. You can also call their Newport Beach team at (949) 274-9082 or San Diego Team at (619) 453-0423.