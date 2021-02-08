Jason Hodge takes helm as president of the Oxnard Harbor District

PORT OF HUENEME—The Port of Hueneme welcomed new leadership as the Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously voted Jason T. Hodge to serve as Board President for 2021. This marks the third time he has been elected to lead the District. Hodge was first elected to the Board in 2010, having served twice before as Board President. Hodge takes the helm focused on energizing the Port’s commitment to furthering the green initiatives and focusing on environmental stewardship the Port has become known for.

“It’s an honor to once again be President of the Board of Commissioners of the Oxnard Harbor District.” said President Hodge in a Jan. 25 statement. “I’ve spent over a decade now helping guide the growth and environmental progress at the Port of Hueneme. Whether it’s our well-paying jobs or the meals we’ve directly fed to our community, the Port is an integral part of the health of our community.”