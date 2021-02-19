Juvenile Gray Whale Spotted in Channel Island

CHANNEL ISLANDS一A young gray whale was spotted just outside of Channel Islands Harbor late in the morning on Feb. 10. The whale looked to be in good shape even though it was close to closer to the shore than normal. It is suspected that the whale became a little turned on its migration back to the northern waters.

Southern California is on the migratory pattern for gray whales who spend the winter in the warmer waters around Mexico before heading back north to spend the summer in Arctic waters. The whale seemed to make it back to its normal route just fine as volunteers with the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute did not spot the whale by the next morning.