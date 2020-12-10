King Tides bring high waters to Southern California Nov. 15 and 16

NEWPORT BEACH—A King Tides event on Nov. 15 and 16 brought high tides to the Southern California coast and high water levels to harbors. King Tides are extremely high tides caused by the alignment of the gravitational pull between sun, moon, and earth. The photo on the top was taken at 8:22 a.m. on Nov. 15 at 10th Street and W Bay Avenue in Newport Beach. The photo on the bottom was taken at 8:32 a.m. on Nov. 15 on the bayside of the Long Beach Peninsula.

The photos were submitted to the King Tides Project, which uses photos submitted by the public to document current flood risk in coastal areas and visualize the future coast should sea level rise predications prove accurate. The project asks members of the public to document and submit photos of the coast and harbors during these events. Another round of King Tides arrives Dec. 13 and 15. Those interested in submitting a photo to the King Tides Project can visit coastal.ca.gov/kingtides/index.html for more information.

California King Tides Project photos