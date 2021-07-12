Kingsbarn Realty Capital and London Boat Rentals of Long Beach Launch Crown Yacht Cruises

Crown Yacht Cruises will begin operations in July 2021 in Alamitos Bay with boats operated by personnel contracted through London Boat Rentals.

LONG BEACH—Kingsbarn Realty Capital, a real estate private equity and development firm based in Las Vegas, in a joint venture with London Boat Rentals of Long Beach has launched a new boat chartering company based in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach, called Crown Yacht Cruises. The company will begin operations later this summer, offering chartered yacht excursions from Alamitos Bay to ports along the California coast and day trips and weekend ventures to Avalon.

Crown Yacht Cruises’ vessel the Black Cat, a Samana 59 sailing catamaran from Fountaine Pajot, a French boat builder, was delivered May 26 to the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club for mooring. The 59-foot, tri-level, double hull vessel has six bedrooms and crew accommodations.

Beginning in July, the Black Cat will be docked in front of Alamitos Bay Landing adjacent to the new Ballast Point Brewing Company, which will serve as its permanent home. Ballast Point will provide food and beverage services through Crown Yacht Cruises concierge services. The vessel will be available for nightly bottle service in three separate locations on board.

London Boat Rentals has operated out of Alamitos Bay Harbor since 2015 and currently has 28 vessels including Yamaha Wave-Runners, duffy boats, and a Boston Whaler fishing boat with plans to expand to additional southern California harbors soon.