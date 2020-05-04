L.A. County accepts two grants for Marina del Rey

Sheriff Substation will receive $68,725 for law enforcement equipment and $80,000 for SAVE Program.

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, in a virtual meeting held on March 31, approved two grants for the Marina del Rey Sheriff Substation. The two grants, totaling $147,725, would help deputies address surrendered and abandoned vessels while also funding the purchase of boat, dive and safety equipment.

Both grants were award to Los Angeles County by the California Division of Boating and Waterways, or CDBW. Marina del Rey’s Sheriff Substation will specifically receive $80,000 to address surrendered and abandoned vessels, while another $68,725 is allocated for purchases of law enforcement equipment.

Supervisors met virtually on March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAVE Grant ($80,000)

CDBW directed $80,000 in grant funds to Marina del Rey’s Sheriff’s Substation, as part of the state’s Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange (SAVE) Program. The funding comes with an $8,000 matching requirement, and the grant funds must be executed by Sept. 30, 2021.

“This grant will assist the [Division of Boating and Waterways] in eliminating the Marina del Rey Harbor and Santa Monica Bay waters of abandoned and submerged vessels,” county staff said in a report to supervisors. “The [division] will also be able to assist registered owners of recreational vessels who are no longer able to pay their slip fees due to economic hardships and have expressed an interest in surrendering their vessel through the SAVE Program.”

L.A. County – and the Sheriff Substation in Marina del Rey – will use the $88,000 in total funding to remove, dispose and destroy abandoned or surrendered vessel removal. Funds would also be used to cover storage fees.

Law Enforcement Equipment Grant ($68,725)

Marina del Rey’s Sheriff Substation will also receive $68,725 in grant funding, with no matching requirement, for law enforcement equipment. The funds must be fully applied by Sept. 30, 2034.

“The MdR Sheriff’s Station was selected to receive grant funding in the amount of $68,725 to assist with the purchase of miscellaneous equipment, such as safety equipment, dive equipment, and boat equipment,” county staff stated in a report to supervisors. “The focus of the Equipment Program is to assist MdR personnel in enforcing all boating regulations within the harbor and Santa Monica Bay waters.”

The Equipment Program is in its eleventh year of existence.

“The Equipment Program supports the MdR Marine Enforcement Detail, which is a 24-hour a day patrol entity actively involved in federal and state-sponsored maritime law enforcement operations and training, public safety education and enforcement and safety inspections,” county staff said. “With [more than] 5,000 recreational boats in MdR and 500,000 visitors to our inland lakes and waterways, the department’s personnel perform hundreds of rescues, investigate boating accidents, conduct evidence recover operations, and plan or participate in several disaster coordination events every year.”