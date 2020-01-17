Ladies invited to sailing convention in Corona del Mar

CORONA DEL MAR—New to sailing? Experienced sailor looking to learn a new skill alongside fellow women? For 30 years the Sailing Convention for Women has provided an opportunity for both new and experienced female sailors to learn, discuss and connect.

The all-day convention is being held on Feb. 1 at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar.

“Sailing is a sport you never outgrow, there’s always something to learn,” said Gail Hine, who created the event and has been running it since its conception.

The event offers a series of shore-and-boat-based workshops for every skill level from beginner to expert in an atmosphere Hine described as inspiring and friendly.

Attendees select a combination of workshops in areas that best fits their interest and ability. Hines said one of the core workshops is Suddenly Single Handed. In that workshop, you’re on the way to Catalina Island when the only other person on the boat with you falls and breaks an arm, leaving you in charge.

Other workshops include: Welcome Aboard for Beginners, Diesels, Going Up the Mast, Docking, Weather, Sail Trim, Basic Navigation, Electronic Navigation, Electrical Systems, DIY Canvas Projects, How to Heave a Line, Nighttime Navigation, Winch Workshop, Spinnaker Rigging, Offshore Cruising, How to Avoid Mistakes, the Art of Motorsailing, and Introduction to Sailing.

“We put in new workshops every year,” Hine said.

All courses are taught by top female sailors, many whom are U.S. Coast Guard Licensed Captains.

The event will end with a dinner and featured speaker. Haley Lhamon will be the featured speaker, she was part of the 2018 eight-member team of women who won the 2018 R2AK (Race to Alaska), known as one of the most challenging on-water races in America that takes place over 750-miles up the famed Inside Passage.

The convention is sponsored by BoatUS and a host of other local businesses and marine-related companies.

Registration costs $235 and covers workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs and handouts. Prepaid-registrations are required as space is limited to approximately 240 attendees. Visit SailingConventionforWomen.com to register or contact Hine to obtain a reservation form at gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com or 951-677-8121.