Latest Updates on the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project as Announced in September Newsletter

Phase 6 of the Marina at Dana Point is now available for occupancy, featuring G24 – Dock of the Forest Lantern, G25 – Dock of the Yellow Lantern and G26 – Dock of the Moonstone Lantern, with slip sizes ranging from 21 feet to 30 feet and three end-ties. Bellingham is progressing into Phase 7, which encompasses part of the west basin E-dock. The old dock has been removed and the new dock is in place with piles driven. Phase 7 will be completed in two stages, with the first being G21 – Dock of the Purple Lantern, offering 43 slips with sizes of 31, 35, 41 and 45 feet and an 88 foot end-tie. The west half of the dock will be available for occupancy in early November due to the complexity of the project.

Phase 8, which includes the entire west basin F-dock, is slated for demolition next. Bellingham aims to begin work on Phase 8 in mid-November, with expected completion by March 2025. The west basin is projected to be fully completed by mid-2025. The new docks feature upgraded dock power, advanced technology, premium Wi-Fi, secure gates with cameras, in-slip pumpout access (for slips 30 feet and larger) and improved lighting.

Restaurants and retail: Construction on Phase 1 and 2 of the harbor-wide revitalization began on March 1, with expected completion by summer 2025. The construction of a three-tiered parking structure at the corner of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive is well underway. On July 11, 555 yards of concrete were poured for the parking structure, covering 28,000 square feet and about 20% of the total slab on grade. Additionally, utility infrastructure work began in early July.

Retail, restaurants, whale watching, sportfishing and Catalina Express will remain open during construction. Customers will be able to park at Mariner’s Village with the project phased to minimize impact on parking and business operations. After completing Phases 1 and 2, construction will begin on Phase 3 in 2025, focusing on waterfront development. Phase 4 will redevelop the Wharf buildings.

Harbor parking overview: Dana Point Harbor offers several parking options.

2024 parking guidelines: Retail parking is designated for patrons of restaurants, shops and charters, with first-come, first-serve parking at Mariner’s Village and overflow at the Wharf. Special parking is available for Dana Wharf Sportfishing, Whale Watching and Catalina Express customers.

Free shuttle and overflow parking: Overflow parking is available on the East Island, with shuttle service to Mariner’s Village, Wind & Sea and Dana Wharf. The shuttle operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and live tracking is available online.

Marina parking: Boaters and their guests must park in designated, gated and permitted lots around Mariner’s Village and the island. Day Boater Parking is off Embarcadero Place, offering direct access to the public boat launch.

General public parking: Free street parking is available along Dana Point Harbor Drive, Golden Lantern and Casitas Place. Additional free parking is at Dana Way, near Baby Beach and along Cove Road. Paid parking is also available next to Doheny State Beach.

Overnight parking: Overnight parking is reserved for guests of Dana Point Marina Inn and Catalina Express customers, with all others subject to towing.

Hotels: On June 14, the California Coastal Commission approved the development of two new hotels as part of the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization. The approval supports a community benefits package worth over $6 million for Orange County service organizations.

To stay current on Harbor updates, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/revitalization/construction-schedule/.