Lawsuit blames Lake Piru managers in death of ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera

VENTURA—A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the drowning of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who died this summer while boating with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Ventura County.

The suit, filed Nov. 17, blames Ventura County and managers of Lake Piru for her accidental death on July 8. The 33-year-old actress had rented a pontoon boat on the lake on July 8. Her son was found sleeping and alone on the drifting boat later that afternoon by authorities while Rivera was missing. Her body was found in the lake five days later.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, arguing the pontoon boat lacked a safely accessible ladder, radio, rope, anchor or other equipment to keep swimmers from being separated from the boat. It also didn’t have a life preserver or other flotation or lifesaving devices, according to the suit.

The man who rented Rivera the boat has said she declined a life vest, but he put one aboard anyway.

The suit also alleges there weren’t any signs in the area warning “of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds” and other dangers even though at least 26 people have drowned there since the lake opened in 1959.