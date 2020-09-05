LED marine flare company wins waste reduction award in California

SAN DIEGO—Sirius Signal, an LED marine flare company, was recognized in August by the California Product Stewardship Council (CPSC). Sirius Signal received the Green Arrow Award from the CPSC, which specifically recognizes a company’s “innovative product, package or system-approach that removes or reduces toxic or other problematic attributes present in other similar products.”

Since 2014 Sirius Signal has been working on environmentally and family-friendly alternatives to hazardous pyrotechnic flares. Expired pyrotechnic flares are classified as explosive hazardous waste by the USCG and can be harmful to the environment and human health if illegally thrown away or overboard.

Sirius Signal currently sells two USCG approved legal pyrotechnic flare replacements. Both of these e-flares are family-friendly, meaning that no special training or equipment is needed to engage the lights. Children and adults of any responsible age can easily turn the lights on and hold them in the case of an emergency without the threat of harm from the lights. Sirius Signal’s electronic LED flares never expire, and are battery-operated.

“Environmental impact over time will be substantial and lasting—this is a great thing!,” Sirius Signal wrote in a released statement. “Thousands of expired flares will no longer be illegally thrown into garbage cans or bodies of water. Tons of toxic material will no longer be a threat to our environment and to human health.”

