Long Beach executes grant agreement for Davies Launch Ramp

Division of Boating and Waterways funding infused $300,000 into city coffers to help pay for design phase of boat launching facility project.

LONG BEACH—The design phase of a new boat launching facility in Long Beach just received an infusion of funding from the state of California, as the city of Long Beach accepted a $300,000 grant from the Division of Boating and Waterways, Jan. 21. The grant funds will pay for the design phase of the Davies Boat Launching Facility project.

Long Beach has been planning to renovate Davies Boat Launching Facility, which is located near Alamitos Bay Marina, for a few years. City officials applied for grant funds in 2016; Long Beach was awarded $300,000 from DBW’s Harbors and Waterways Revolving Fund in October 2018. The grant funding was for the period of Feb. 1, 2019 to Feb. 1, 2021.

Renovating the entirety of Davis Boat Launching Facility is expected to cost $4.16 million, according to the latest estimates out of Long Beach City Hall.

“The grant stipulates that monies will be used specifically for design phase costs related to engineering, permitting and inspection. Upon grant award, the city began working with Tetra Tech, Inc., on plan development, permit application and design within the scope of the aforementioned grant stipulations,” city staff said. “The city will apply to for additional DBW grant funding for the project’s construction phase subsequent to design.”

City staff, in a report to council members, stated the improvement project is estimated to cost $4.16 million, but later said the “total project construction costs will be determined further into the design phase.”

“City staff will request additional grant funding for construction after the design plans have been completed and return to the City Council to request an appropriation increase for construction cost when funding has been secured,” city staff said in its report to council members.

A flyer issued by City Hall stated the project budget for the design phase was $400,000. Planning of the project was scheduled to be complete by January, with the design phase to be finished by April 2020. The timeline for bidding, contract awards and construction has not yet been determined.

“The Davies Harbor Launch Ramp Facility Renovation project consists of renovating the existing boat launch, restroom facility, boat wash station, parking lot and dock,” city staff said on the flyer, which was posted online in September 2019.

Community benefits, according to the flyer, would be improved and extended useful life of the boat launch ramp.

Davies Harbor Launch Facility is located at 6204 Marina Drive in Long Beach, near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 2nd Street. It is one of five boat launch ramps in the city of Long Beach. The ramp is open 24 hours; overnight parking is permitted. There are multiple boat launch lanes, public restrooms, short-term dock space for passenger boarding and disembarking, pump-out stations and coin-operated wash down stations.

Boaters pay $12 per day to use any of the four boat launch ramps in Long Beach, including Davies.

The other boat launch ramps are South Shore (500 Queensway Drive), Marine Stadium (5255 Paoli Way), Claremont (5300 East Ocean Boulevard) and Granada (One South Granada Avenue).

The city contact for all boat launch ramps is Stephanie Hardy; she can be reached at 562-570-8636 or stephanie.hardy@longbeach.gov.