Long Beach grants Navy Yacht Club a fee waiver

Navy Yacht Club of Long Beach was granted a fee waiver – up to $5,000 – for use of dock space in Alamitos Yacht Club. The dock space would be used for events scheduled at the yacht club through Dec. 12. Events would include the honoring of veterans, racing and cruise celebrations.

Long Beach’s City Council approved the fee waiver as part of its Consent Calendar on April 21; the meeting was held via teleconference.

“[Navy YC] celebrates and honors veterans year-round through a variety of races and cruises (parades). These events draw participation from several Southern California yacht clubs. Several of these events are co-sponsored by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs Hospital in Long Beach,” Long Beach city staff said in a report to council members.

“[The yacht club] has requested dock fees, traditionally assessed for visiting vessels for the use of the 100-foot dock adjacent to [Navy YC], in an amount not to exceed $5,000, be waived.”

Long Beach city staff, in a report to council members, said Navy YC is adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines and will postpone or cancel events depending on how the Coronavirus pandemic plays out.

The following events are potentially on tap between now and Dec. 12, according to Long Beach city staff and Navy YC: Armed Forces Day Race; Big Bang on the Bay; Welcome Home 113th Battalion; All Hands Race; Navy Day Regatta; and, Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade.