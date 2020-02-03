Looking back at the old 20s, as the new 20s begin

In the previous ‘20s, 1928 to be exact, Baron Long launched this yacht, Norab, in San Diego Bay. According to the Port of San Diego, it would go on to serve as General MacArthur’s headquarters and then an Australian hospital ship in World War II. Seen in this photograph is the yacht’s builder, Campbell Machine. Campbell Industries was founded in 1906, as Campbell Machine Company, a builder and repairer of tuna seiners. According to according to shipbuildinghistory.com, the company had several owners through the 1990s before it was sold for development as part of the San Diego Convention Center.

Port of San Diego photo