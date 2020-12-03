Master Plan amendment for Fifth Avenue Landing Project tabled

Port district’s Board of Commissioners will consider proposed amendment of downtown marina at a later meeting.

SAN DIEGO—A planned public hearing for the Fifth Avenue Landing Project and Port Master Plan Amendment was rescheduled for a later date. The Port of San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners were scheduled to receive a presentation and direction on the project and plan amendment – which included a final Environmental Impact Report – at their Nov. 10 meeting.

The presentation and direction, however, was tabled to a future meeting. When the presentation and direction will again be on the commission’s agenda was not announced.

No details were provided by port district staff, as to what was to be included in the presentation and direction to commissioners.

The proposed project at one of the visible boating venues on the downtown waterfront could see the erection of a multi-million hotel project, which has been in the works for a few years now. The Environmental Impact Report is likely (but not confirmed) an analysis of the planned hotel.

News reports indicate the Environmental Impact Report is actually the reason why the planned expansion of Fifth Avenue Landing, where several superyachts dock in the shadows of San Diego Convention Center, has not yet progressed beyond the planning stage.

The delays are specifically due to ongoing legal discussions and port district staff needing time to finalize the Environmental Impact Report.

It appeared as if the port district was on the verge of finalizing the report when the Nov. 10 agenda was released and an item on it was dedicated to Fifth Avenue Landing. A portion of the agenda item’s heading stated a public hearing was scheduled on Nov. 10 to certify “the final Environmental Impact Report.”

The port district staff presentation and direction would also cover the “the Fifth Avenue Landing project and Port Master Plan Amendment Final Environmental Impact Report.”

It is unclear why the public hearing was delayed and taken off the Nov. 10 agenda and calendar.

Fifth Avenue Landing has 12 berths and can accommodate boats between 65 and 300 feet in size (with a maximum draft of 6 feet). Docking at Fifth Avenue Landing include complimentary concierge for owners and crew, among other amenities.

Dawn Stofberg is the landing’s dockmaster. The landing is located at 600 Convention Way in Downtown San Diego, across from the Convention Center and adjacent to Joe’s Crab Shack. A ferry service to and from Coronado, which is on the other side of San Diego Bay, also docks at Fifth Avenue Landing.

The Log will follow-up with this public hearing once it is rescheduled.