May Calendar of Events

Newport Beach Boat Auction

May 7, 10 a.m.

The city of Newport Beach will host a boat auction of unclaimed human-powered watercraft on May 7 at the Marina Park guest slips at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessels include 30 kayaks, 14 stand-up paddleboards, and 25 dinghies. Vessel viewing will be available at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin at 10 a.m. Credit card will be the only accepted form of payment. Vessels must be taken on the same day.

Ventura Harbor Mother’s Day

Ventura

May 8 and 9

This Mother’s Day, Ventura Pottery Gallery presents “ONE OF A KIND VASES for your ONE OF A KIND MOTHER.” The event features a special outdoor vase exhibit on Mother’s Day weekend. The first 10 customers on both Saturday and Sunday (going on from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) that purchase a vase at the Gallery will receive FREE flowers for their vase. Throwing demonstrations will also be taking place on Saturday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:40 p.m. as well as Sunday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Marina del Rey Beach Eats Food truck

Marina del Rey

Thursdays starting May 13

Sail into Marina del Rey for dinner on the waterfront. Beach Eats is a weekly food truck event held Thursdays from 5–9 p.m. at parking lot #11 (14101 Panay Way), May 13 through September 2021. Patrons are encouraged to order food in advance on online at bestfoodtrucks.com/beacheatstogo.

Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep

Santa Barbara

May 16, 8 a.m.

The 13th iteration of the seafloor debris cleanup program will be held May 16th. A team of volunteer divers, supported by volunteer dock workers, will remove junk from beneath Fish Float North and the California Urchin Divers Association Dock. Divers will locate the junk and dock volunteers will cart it off for disposal. For more information about the event or to volunteer, contact Chris Bell at 805-618-8642 or CBell@santaBarbaraCA.gov

Harbor Nautical Swap Meet

Santa Barbara

May 29, 8 a.m.-Noon

The annual Nautical Swap Meet, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron, will take place in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot on May 29. There will be dozens of spots offering a variety of nautical items for sale. The Squadron will also have a spot where you can bring your unwanted gear and offer it for sale. For more information on the event visit sbsps.net/boating-event/harbor-nautical-swap-meet/.

Lost at Sea 80s Beach Party on Catalina Island

Avalon

May 29, 1:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Join Descanso Beach Club for an 80s music experience on Catalina Island featuring original 80s legends Oingo Boingo Former Members, Wally Palmer of The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Dramarama, Anabella’s Bow Wow Wow, Animotion, Trans X and Boys Don’t Cry. The event is hosted by Mike Score of A Flock of Seagulls and DJ Richard Blade. All tickets from May 16, 2020, will be honored. For more information and to purchase tickets visit lost80slive.com/event/lost-80s-live-shipwrecked-concert/.