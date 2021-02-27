Mexico Hosts First Annual Cancun International Boat Show

CANCUN, MEXICOㅡMexico will host the first Cancun International Boat Show and Marine Expo, July 16 to 18. The show will be held at the Marina Puerto Cancun in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, and will feature seven areas for participants to enjoy. The seven areas that are featured are; Main Exhibit Area which will showcase, boats, engines, electronics, diving, and fishing equipment; Covered Exhibit Area will represent media and travel; Lower Corridor will hold smaller exhibits; In-Water Boat Exhibits for Sea Trials; Water Taxi and Yacht Tender Dock; Fun-zone Demo Area; and Luxury Yachts in the Marina Basin. Tickets for the event will be complimentary for a limited time and can be found at cancunintlboatshow.com/tickets/.

