Moorings at Two Harbors re-opened May 14

Los Angeles County and State Lands Commission authorizes Catalina Island Co. to allow boaters to return to area near West End.

TWO HARBORS—Boaters were allowed to access moorings at Catalina Island’s Two Harbors area as of May 14, it was announced. The moorings became available as of 7 a.m., on a first-come, first-served basis on May 14.

Moorings at Isthmus Cove, Cat Harbor, Fourth of July Cove, Cherry Cove, Hen Rock, White’s Landing, Moonstone, Emerald Bay, Howling’s Landing, Little Geiger and Buttonshell are all now available to boaters.

The Two Harbors area was off limits to boaters since March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and discouragement of non-essential travel. Mooring at this portion of Catalina Island were only available to sub-lessees since restrictions associated with the Covid-19 went into effect nearly two months ago.

Los Angeles County’s Department of Beaches and Harbors and the State Lands Commission both signed off on allowing boaters to access the moorings.

“We have been working diligently with Los Angeles County officials over the past several weeks to reopen our moorings in a way that is safe for all boaters,” Randy Herrel, Sr., president and CEO, Catalina Island Company, said in a released statement. “We know that boating with loved ones allows a family to spend time together while remaining socially distanced from others. Picking up a mooring can make boating more enjoyable, as well as help ensure a safer experience for all.”

Boaters will be allowed to step ashore for a few essential activities, such as obtaining food or necessary shopping at Two Harbors General Store, picking up to-go food and drink from West End Galley, using the restroom and coin-op shower, or dumping trash in the proper facilities.

Everyone who enters the General Store must wear a face covering. Items picked up from West End Galley must be consumed aboard your boat, per L.A. County regulations.

Two Harbors’ pier is only open for shore access. It is not open for recreational uses. Local beaches are open for active recreation. Beach activities such as sunbathing, sitting, picnicking or gathering are not permitted.

Moorings can be reserved online beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings, immediately preceding each weekend. Weekday moorings are assigned on a first-come, first-service basis, according to the Catalina Island Co. Call Harbor Patrol on VHF 9 upon arrival at Two Harbors.

Shoreboat service is not available right now. Use of the moorings are subject to change, “based on the fluidity of the health pandemic,” Catalina Island Co. staff said in a released statement.

Mooring reservations can be made online at VisitCatalinaIsland.com/mooringrez.