New boats to be displayed at 2020 Los Angeles Boat Show

The 64th edition of boating exposition at Fairplex in Pomona will also feature custom performance boats, ski boats, deck boats and personal watercraft.

POMONA—A new decade is arriving on Jan. 1, 2020 – but some things, such as the Los Angeles Boat Show, stand the test of time. The 2020 Los Angeles Boat Show returns for its 64th iteration, coming o the L.A. County Fairplex in Pomona on Jan. 9, 2020. This is the third time the Fairplex will host the Los Angeles Boat Show – the boating exhibition was also here in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 Los Angeles Boat Show runs through Jan. 12, 2020.

Featured at this year’s boat show will be hundreds of new boats, ranging from custom performance vessels to personal watercrafts. Also on display will be ski boats, deck boats, pontoons, sportfishing boats, kayaks, runaboats, cabins cruisers, dinghies/inflatables, kayaks, standup paddleboards and marine accessories.

All of these boats and accessories will be on display across four exhibit halls at the L.A. County Fairplex, which is located at 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona, California 91768.

New to the boat show this year is the much-anticipated return of Mercury racing engine displays. The show will feature new inboards, sterndrives and outboards on display.

“These engines are powerful, yet energy efficient, with a variety of horsepower for every boater – recreational, commercial and competitive,” Duncan McIntosh, CEO of the Los Angeles Boat Show, stated.

He added the Los Angeles Boat Show is the debut boat show of the new decade, meaning boating enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see the latest models from dealers around the country.

“There will be pre-season discounts and incentives at the show,” McIntosh said. “Buyers are encouraged to take stock now, before the summer boating season begins and there is a backlog of orders.”

The Los Angeles Boat Show features a variety of activities and entertainment to complement the large display of a range of boats. More than 250 new boats will be on display during the four-day boat show. Included in the addition to the large boat selection is the return of the high-New 2019 and 2020 models will be on hand from builders and manufacturers from around the country such as MasterCraft, Robalo, Centurion, Avalon, SeaDoo, Shockwave, Chaparral, Crownline, Tige, Malibu, Bennington, Bentley Pontoons, Tracker, Larson, Crest, Nordic, DCB, Ranger, Chris Craft, Ranger, Scout, Yamaha, Regal, SeaRay, Cobalt, Bayliner, Axis and many more.

The High-Performance Hall (Building 5) is where you’ll find the newest designs, latest technology, custom graphics and horsepower/propulsion packages.

Free drawings will be held each hour. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be given a special drawing ticket. Bring this ticket to the hourly drawing booth in Building 7. Each drawing winner can pick from a pool of prizes available at the booth, such as outdoor equipment, boating accessories, fishing items, coolers, gift certificates and more. The drawing ticket is valid all day (or until it’s selected as the winner).

And don’t forget to shop for the latest in marine accessories, be it wakeboards, fish finders, depth sounders, outboards, entertainment systems and more.

Dining at the Fairplex is available at various concessions and two restaurants: McKinley’s Grille and Finish Line Sports Grill. Nearby restaurants include Pomona Valley Mining Co., Coco Palm Restaurant, Donahoo’s Golden Chicken, Sanamluang Café, Guasalmex Restaurant and The Brick Market and Deli.

The Los Angeles Boat Show kicks off Jan. 9, 2020.

Show hours are noon-8 p.m., Jan. 9. 2020; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Jan 10-11, 2020; and, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 12, 2020. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger (must be accompanied by a paying adult. Active military, EMTs, police and fire personnel will be admitted at a $5 discount, with I.D.

Parking is $12.

For more information on the Los Angeles Boat Show call 949-757-5959 or visit losangelesboatshow.com.

The Duncan McIntosh Co. Inc. is publisher of The Log Newspaper and produces the Los Angeles Boat Show (Jan. 9-12, 2020), the Fred Hall Shows, Newport Boat Show, San Diego International Boat Show and LA Harbor Boat Show. Event dates include: Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, March 4-8, 2020; San Diego, March 26-29, 2020; Newport Boat Show at Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach, April 23-26, 2020; San Diego International Boat Show, June 11-14, 2020; and, LA Harbor Boat Show, Sept. 17-20, 2020.