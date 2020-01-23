New and pre-cruised sailboats and motor yachts highlight San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show

The latest in products and services, as well as dozens of vendors, will be on hand at SoCal’s second major boating exhibition of 2020.

SAN DIEGO—It’s a new decade but the San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show returns for its 30th iteration.

The 2020 San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show kicks off on Jan. 23 and runs through Jan. 26, as the boating venue in America’s Finest City continues to host its annual boat show just beyond the shadows of California’s southernmost skyline. Boaters, manufacturers, vendors and other marine industry professionals are in San Diego to check out the latest in boats, gear, products and services at the 2020 San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show.

This year’s boating exposition, just like years past, offers boating enthusiasts a chance to walk the docks of a large in-water boat display, attend informative seminars and check out the latest in marine services and boating accessories.

Of course, the boat show features a wide variety of vessel displays, activities, seminars, entertainment events and marine vendors.

“In addition to the tremendous boats, there will also be a plethora of marine vendors and electronics with the latest nautical products and services, boating seminars, free boat rides, as well as food and beverages vendors – making a great time for all to enjoy a day on the San Diego Bay,” an official statement about the Sunroad Boat Show said.

More than 90 exhibitors will be in attendance and 100 boats on display during the four-day boat show.

Several free seminars are on the schedule, such as Visiting Mexico by Private Boat (Mexico Marina Association), Visual Distress Signals (Sirius Signal), Anchoring Techniques and Tips (Newport Coast Maritime Academy) and Offshore Sail Repair (Quantum Sails).

Also hosting free seminars are SunPowered Yachts, Mexico Tourism, Training Resources Maritime Institute and West Coast MultiHulls.

The free seminars will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit bigbayboatshow.com/seminars for seminar times.

The following exhibitors are expected to be at the boat show: including the likes of 117Yachts, 50 North Yachts, Alexander Marine, Big Bay Yachts, California State Parks, Challenged Sailors, Chuck Hovey Yachts, Cruising Yachts, Denison Yacht Sales, Freedom Boat Club, Integrated Marine Systems, Jeff Brown Yachts, La Paz Tourism Board, Marinas of Mexico Association, Naos Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, Quantum Sails San Diego, San Diego Sail and Power Squadron, Shelter Island Boatyard, Sirius Signal, Silver Seas Yachts, South Coast Yachts, Southwestern Yacht Club, Sun Country Marine, Ullman Sails, U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, Yachtbedding.com and Yacht Source.

Boats expected to be on display at the show include the Greenline 39 and 40 Solar Hybrids, Cobia 301 Center Console, Fleming Pilothouse Motoryachts, Bali 4.1 Catamaran, Dufour 520 Grand Large, Sirena 58 and 64, and Oceanis Yacht 62.

Show hours are noon-6 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan 25-26. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger (with paying adult). Active military, EMTs, police and fire personnel will be admitted free Jan. 23-24 with identification. No dogs are allowed (except for service animals) and strollers are not permitted on the docks.

Sunroad Resort Marina is located at 955 Harbor Island Drive. General parking is located at the corner of Harbor Drive and Harbor Island Drive. For more information on the San Diego Sunroad Boat Show call 619-497-5254 or visit bigbayboatshow.com.