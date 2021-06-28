New Avalon Fuel Dock Operator Approved for General Goods Delivery

AVALON— Dion & Sons, the new fuel dock operator in Avalon Harbor, has been approved to offer a general goods, foods, beverage, beer, wine, and ice delivery service in the harbor.

Dion & Sons submitted a Waterside Project Application for the service and it was approved by the Avalon City Council at its June 1 meeting.

The fuel dock operator will use an inflatable boat to deliver general goods, foods, beverages, beer, wine, and ice originating from the fuel dock, to vessels on moorings within city limits. Avalon Harbor Fuel Dock proposes to operate seven days a week, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.