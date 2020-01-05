Newport Beach’s Mariners Mile in the 50s

NEWPORT BEACH—This photo taken in the 1950s shows part of the iconic stretch of W. Coast Highway known as Mariners Mile. The corridor was aptly named for its distinction as a luxury boating and yachting destination. The busy thoroughfare is an about 1.3-mile stretch of W. Coast Highway between Dover Drive and Newport Boulevard. Today, the Mariners Mile corridor still includes some marine-related businesses as well as trendy restaurants, high-end shops, bay-view homes and other popular places of interest.

Newport Beach Historical Society photo