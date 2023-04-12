Northrop & Johnson Set to Showcase Stunning Collection of Luxury Yachts at Newport Beach International Boat Show

Northrop & Johnson, the world’s leading yacht brokerage firm, will participate in the upcoming Newport Beach International Boat Show (NBIBS), showcasing a stunning collection of luxury yachts.

The show, held at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach from April 27-30, will bring together some of the most prestigious yacht builders and brokerage firms worldwide. Northrop & Johnson will be among the exhibitors and showcase a range of vessels that epitomize the firm’s commitment to luxury, quality, and excellence.

Northrop & Johnson’s display will include several yachts. The vessels on display will feature top-of-the-line amenities, advanced technology, and exceptional craftsmanship, making them ideal for yacht enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.

The yacht brokerage firm’s participation in the NBIBS will provide an opportunity for Northrop & Johnson to connect with clients and yacht enthusiasts from around the world. In addition, the event will allow attendees to experience the luxury and performance of Northrop & Johnson’s yachts first-hand while providing them with insights and advice on purchasing and ownership.

Daniel Ziriakus, Northrop & Johnson’s President and Chief Operating Officer, commented on the upcoming show, “We are excited to be part of this year’s Newport Beach International Boat Show. The show provides a fantastic platform to showcase our yachts and connect with clients and industry professionals. Our team is looking forward to the event and meeting with attendees.”

Northrop & Johnson’s participation in the Newport Beach International Boat Show is part of its ongoing efforts to showcase its exceptional range of yachts and services to the global yacht community. With a network of offices and brokers in vital yachting destinations worldwide, Northrop & Johnson is well-positioned to provide its clients with the highest service and support. northropandjohnson.com