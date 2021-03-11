Ocean Institute Hosting Virtual Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair

DANA POINT—Students interested in pursuing a college education or career in marine or environmental sciences have been invited to explore their options at a college fair hosted by Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

The virtual Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair takes place on March 27. The interactive day will inform and encourage students about post-high school, college, and career opportunities in marine and environmental fields with more than two dozen colleges and universities scheduled to showcase their programs through virtual exhibit booths. Exhibitors include California State University, Maritime, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, State University of New York, Maritime College, University of California, San Diego- Scripps Institution of Oceanography, United States Coast Guard Academy, and many more.

The event includes live presentations, small session chats, student and alumni panels, exhibits, a keynote speaker, and more.

TV personality, ocean advocate, and science communicator Danni Washington will be the keynote speaker. Washington is a correspondent on a weekly nationally syndicated CBS series “Mission Unstoppable” with host Miranda Cosgrove. She has also hosted “Xploration, Nature Knows Best” on FOX, a STEM educational TV series that featured the latest advancements in bio-inspired technology and design, making her the first African-American woman to host her own science television series.

“Danni Washington is a whirlwind of charisma, science smarts, and ocean advocacy and she’s blazing a trail in the SciComm field!” Ocean Institute wrote in a description of the college fair on its website. “Miami native with Jamaican roots, Danni Washington is deeply passionate about our oceans and science communications. She dreamed of studying the oceans since she was 6-years-old and that passion has fueled her work as a TV host, thought leader, public speaker, and more.”

Students, parents, colleges, and universities interested in participating can register at oceaninstitute.org/virtual-marine-and-environmental-sciences-college-fair/. The event is free for attendees but donations are accepted with registration. The cost for exhibitors is $250.