Oceanside Harbor will be dredged this spring

The city of Oceanside confirmed dredging of the harbor would take place this spring. Oceanside, like all other harbors, conducts a dredge of sediment to help provide more sand for beaches and smooth navigation through harbor entrance channels.

Oceanside, last year, received more than $3.6 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund the city’s harbor dredging activities in 2019. The dredge began in late April of last year, with 200,000 cubic yards of sand removed from the harbor entrance area and relocated to Oceanside’s beaches. Manson Construction performed the dredging.

Last year’s dredging appeared to be a smoother process than what Oceanside experienced in 2018. The dredging of Oceanside Harbor in 2018 faced significant delays and did not occur until late summer that year.

Exact dates of the dredge have not yet been announced, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could arrive at Oceanside Harbor as early as March.

Manson Construction would perform the dredge and remove as much as 400,000 cubic yards of sediment – about twice as much dredged from the harbor in 2019.

The exact start of dredging activities will be contingent upon weather, availability of material to be dredged and mechanical issues.