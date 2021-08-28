Orange County Parks Set to Stock Catfish in Local Lakes the Week of Sept. 6

ORANGE COUNTY一 The Orange County Park system is restocking local lakes with catfish from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10.

The 2021 Catfish Stocking Schedule, originally released on April 7 lists out four parks throughout Orange County that anglers can check out for catfishing opportunities.

Anglers over the age of 16 are required to have a California Fishing License at all the listed parks except for Irvine Regional Park which was stocked the week of Aug. 9 and is not set to be restocked again for 2021.

To register for a fishing license, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

The CDFW has several options including the Annual Sport Fishing License as well as a Short-Term Fishing License that has one-day, two-day, and ten-day nonresident options.

For the temporary licenses anglers can print out their pass after purchase, and for the annual license, the printed-out pass will serve as a temporary license until the actual license arrives in the mail.

The parks listed below are set to be stocked the week of Sept. 6.

Yorba Linda Regional

Location: 7600 E. La Palma Anaheim, CA 92807

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for spring and summer; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. fall and winter

Email: yorbapark@ocparks.com

Tri-City Regional Park

Location: 2301 Kraemer Blvd. Placentia, CA 92870

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for spring and summer; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. fall and winter

Email:craigpark@ocparks.com

Carbon Canyon Regional Park

Location: 4442 Carbon Canyon Road Brea, CA 92823

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for spring and summer; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. fall and winter

Email: carboncanyon@ocparks.com

Mile Square Regional Park

Location: 16801 Euclid St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for spring and summer; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. fall and winter

Email: milesquare@ocparks.com

For more information about the stocking, schedule see the OC Parks website at https://www.ocparks.com/news/2021-catfish-stocking-schedule.

For more information on fishing licenses available in California see https://www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales/.