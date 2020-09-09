Outdoor live music performances continue through September at Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT—Dana Point Harbor announced a line up of live music performances throughout the month of September as part of “You, Me + Vitamin Sea,” a campaign to welcome the community back to a safe harbor.

Music performances will include a variety of genres including folk, jazz, country, contemporary island music, and reggae. Performances will be held at a variety of locations throughout the harbor. Upcoming performances include Kamaki Keawe on Sept. 5 from 12-2 p.m. near Killer Dana Surf Shop & The Brig, Will Brahm on Sept. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the walkway near Coffee Importers, Paul Lemire on Sept. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wharf Courtyard near Frisby Cellars and Jon’s Fish Market, David Rosales on Sept. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the walkway near Harpoon Henry’s patio, Lauren Black on Sept. 13 from 12-2 p.m. near the Love Wall & El Torito and Zach Churchill on Sept. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wharf Courtyard near Frisby Cellars and Jon’s Fish Market. For a full list of September performances visit danapointharbor.com/events/.

Harbor restaurants are also open for outdoor and waterside dining in extended patio areas, in addition to curbside pickup and delivery options, while inside dining remains temporarily closed. Retailers are also welcoming in-store shopping as well as curbside delivery options from select stores.