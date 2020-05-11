SAN DIEGO—This 1912 photo captures what is present-day Harbor Drive in the Port of San Diego. When this shot was taken, the location was known as 5th Street and was home to Pacific Coast Steamship Company Landing. PCSC was an important early shipping company first organized in 1867. According to the Port of San Diego, PCSC transported passengers and cargo, such as wool, honey and steel cable between San Diego, Alaska and points in-between.

Port of San Diego photo