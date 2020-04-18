Paddle boarder arrested in Malibu for ignoring orders to get out of the water

MALIBU—A paddle boarder was arrested in Malibu for violating social distancing rules and ignoring orders from a lifeguard to get out the water.

The incident took place on April 2. After the man refused to exit the water, lifeguards called sheriff’s deputies. According to a post on the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Facebook page, the individual stayed in the water for 30 to 40 minutes after the lifeguard asked him to get out. When deputies arrived, the man was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lifeguard and violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, a misdemeanor.

So far, the state’s stay at home order has not been widely enforced by police agencies, but violators could face a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail, or both.