Panama Posse Central American sailing rally kicks-off on Dec. 4

BARRA DE NAVIDAD, Jalisco, Mexico—Panama Posse has begun gearing up for their fourth Central American sailing rally, which kicks-off Dec. 4.

The Panama Posse Rally sails from California to Florida and back to California via Central American Pacific and Western Caribbean waters. The seven-month cruising season offers 4,500 nautical miles of 500 verified anchorages and 36 Marina sponsors. Countries include U.S., Mexico, Guatemala, EL Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Belize and Cuba.

Boats ranging from 32 to 225 feet can participate. Boaters will set their own schedule while enjoying all the perks of membership and the safety of their own vessel. Benefits include fleet safety and security, discounted marina fees, dedicated Panama Canal agent, custom and immigration procedures, certified cultural land excursions, free digital “chartlets,” live 24/7 group support chat, route safety, provisioning and logistic seminars, weekly live calls for weather, local information, navigation hazards and of course, the making of life-long friendships.

The 2020/21 kick-off launch will be both virtual and physical in adherence to Covid-19

mitigation strategies. The Panama Posse has also published specific pandemic related guidelines to help all marinas and countries minimize pandemic related risks.

Marina Puerto de la Navidad in Barra de Navidad, Mexico will host the kick off seminars starting Dec.4, practicing social distancing. Seminars will be recorded and made available on demand for all Panama Posse participants.

Seminar topics will cover navigation, route planning, open CPN satellite overlay on electronic charts, provisioning, organized land tours and exclusive free access to GoodNautical a global non-profit maritime information site. For more information or to sign up, visit panamaposse.com/.