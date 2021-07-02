Passport Boat Show

SHELTER ISLAND一Shelter Island was buzzing with people interested in boats on Saturday, May 15. Seven local boat and broker dealerships hosted an Island Boat Show. Those seven dealers were: Alexander Marine USA, Crow’s Nest Yachts, Denison Yachting, Jeff Brown Yachts, Mikelson Yachts, Seattle Yachts International, and Silver Seas Yachts. This was the second annual event and boy was it successful! Since there have been no local boat shows in the area to attend or participate in these local dealers started their own last summer on Shelter Island.

“The concept has been fun to create,” said Susan Nufer, the Silver Seas Yachts coordinator. We put together a Passport booklet with all seven dealers having a page inside, just like an actual passport. The attendees pick up a passport and go to each dealership and have the booklet stamped, just like a real one. We incorporated a Poker Run this time and handed out playing cards at each stop and the best five card hand won at each dealership. The winners won fun prizes.

“The Boat Show is no charge to those attending, so nothing is better than free, right?” Susan exclaimed. Everyone that was here on Saturday was greeted with smiles behind masks and the boats were kept cleaned in touch spots to keep to those Covid safety protocols. We had so many people just thrilled to be out and about, feeling safe and making their dreams come true, looking and purchasing a new boat.

This appears to be a new fun way to host a boat show, people are able to look at a variety of boat brands; new and used from these seven dealers. There was something for everyone to see, from an inflatable dinghy to a large yacht. Families were having fun, eating some food provided, learning about financing, insurance, electronics and more…….what better way than this to spend a day on Shelter Island, than at a boat show????

“We will host another one again!” said Susan. It’s been fun having these dealers come together for a great cause: Boating in San Diego!!”