Port Commissioners approve Ventura Harbor Marina & Yacht Yard fee increase

VENTURA—The Ventura Board of Port Commissioners approved an increase in rates for Ventura Harbor Marina and Yacht Yard at their April 15 meeting.

Ventura Harbor Marine Associates notified the Ventura Port District of the planned increases in February. The Ventura Port District has a Master Lease with Ventura Harbor Marine Associates, LLC for Parcel 20, and Ventura Harbor Marine Associates, LLC has a sublease with Ventura Harbor Marina and Yacht Yard.

Ventura Harbor Marine Associates CEO Samuel Sadove said, in an email to the port district, the business has not increased these rates since it took over from Anchors Way Marine in 2011. He said they are raising the rates to be equal to the current rate of $4 per foot at the port district’s day sail area.

He also noted the current mechanic labor rate in Ventura Harbor Boat Yard and in Channel Islands is $120 per hour.

The new rates raise the price for the day sail area from $50 to $60 per month for 15 feet to less than 20 feet, $75 to $80 per month for 20 feet to less than 30 feet and $135 to $145 per month for 30 feet and larger. The approved rate increases also raise the rates for the mechanic labor from $95 an hour to $115 an hour.

The new rates are effective as of May 1.