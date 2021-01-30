Port of Los Angeles cargo reaches 9.2 million TEUs in 2020

SAN PEDRO—The Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest container port, moved 9.2 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2020, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka announced at the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association’s sixth annual State of the Port of Los Angeles – a virtual event this year. A late-year surge of pandemic-induced consumer spending helped boost volumes to near 2019 levels, making 2020 the fourth highest-volume year in the Port’s history.

“Our container business in 2020 was the most erratic we have ever seen, with volumes plunging nearly 19% in the first five months of the year, followed by an unprecedented second-half surge,” Seroka said. “Our ILWU longshore workforce did a great job adapting to the huge swings in volume, as did port truckers and everyone else involved in moving cargo through our Port. In a year of great difficulty, we are extremely grateful for the tenacity and resolve of all of our partners.”

The Port’s third- and fourth-quarter 2020 cargo volumes increased 50% over the first half of the year, with the Port handling a remarkable 94% more traffic the week before Christmas than the same week in 2019. The Port completed the year down approximately 1.5% compared to 2019 cargo volumes.

During his speech, Seroka laid out the Port’s priorities for 2021, including job creation, cargo growth, infrastructure investment, accelerating zero emission technology development and deployment, and continued development of a thriving waterfront community. He reiterated the Port’s focus on supply chain efficiency and optimization, calling for nationwide port data connectivity that could provide enhanced visibility, efficiency and choice for cargo owners, as well as a more stable supply chain.