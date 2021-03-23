Port of Los Angeles Receives ‘Gamechanger’ Award

SAN PEDRO一 The Port of Los Angeles received the gamechanger award from the American Society of Civil Engineers for their innovative design of the port’s Port Optimizer.

The digital portal keeps track of real-time, data-driven insights of the performance and predictability of the port supply chain.

The app was developed in partnership with Wabtec Corp. and was introduced to the port in 2016.

ASCE gives the award out every four years to recognize infrastructure projects around the U.S. The awards were given out after the release of the ASCE 2021 Report Card assessing 17 categories of infrastructure.

“Harnessing the power of data to improve cargo efficiency continues to be a priority for the Port of Los Angeles, and our Port Optimizer is at the center of that effort,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka in a March 11 press release. “We are thrilled to be honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers for our digital approach to improving the performance and fluidity of the port supply chain.”