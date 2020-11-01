Port of Los Angeles receives nearly $10 million federal grant

Funding would pay for infrastructure improvements near San Pedro’s waterfront area.

LOS ANGELES—Anglers and boaters don’t have much of a choice but to interact with the intersection of Harbor Boulevard/Front Street and the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro. This is the intersection one would have to cross to visit the planned LA Waterfront or Cabrillo Way Marina. The Port of Los Angeles will be making some improvements to this intersection, thanks to a $9.88 million grant awarded to the district by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Federal officials awarded the grant to the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Port district staff said the Harbor Boulevard/Front Street and Vincent Thomas Bridge intersection is a “heavily traveled interchange.”

The funds would help pay for new on-ramps and off-ramps for the 110 Freeway and Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47), eliminate a congested weaving section on an existing off-ramp, and improve the intersection of Harbor Boulevard/Front Street.

“The project will significantly reduce delay, accidents and emissions at the largest port complex in the Western Hemisphere,” port district staff stated. “The Port of Los Angeles is designing the project – and it will construct it – in collaboration with the California Department of Transportation.

“Construction advertising is expected in December 2021,” port district staff continued.

The intersection is directly adjacent to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center and Catalina Express terminal and is less than one mile away from the Battleship USS Iowa Museum and LA Waterfront/San Pedro Public Market.

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and Cabrillo Way Marina are also at the southern end of Harbor Boulevard.

“Support for this federal grant came from all levels of government,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation, including its Maritime Administration, the members of Congress who represent the port, and state and local leaders for recognizing the urgent need to modernize this critical junction of the National Highway Freight Network.”