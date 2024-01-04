Port Of Los Angeles Recognized for Two Wilmington Infrastructure Projects

Design of Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, Alameda Corridor Transportation Project Win Industry Awards

SAN PEDRO— The Port of Los Angeles has announced two major infrastructure projects that have won awards for innovation and excellence. The Wilmington Waterfront Promenade has been honored with two awards for exceptional open public space design while the Port’s Alameda Corridor Terminus Gap Closure project has been recognized as a top regional transportation improvement project.

“These infrastructure initiatives are important elements in the Port’s broader efforts to enhance the overall quality of life for Wilmington residents and foster a healthier and more sustainable community,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Congratulations to the port’s engineering and construction teams for their exceptional work on these projects.”

At the 53rd annual Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) Architectural Awards ceremony –which recognizes projects encouraging meaningful transformation in communities and cities – the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade was named an “Under Construction” category winner.

In addition, at its 2023 design awards ceremony last month, the Urban Westside Forum honored the promenade as a project demonstrating excellence in city-making and community building. An independent jury from various building and architectural disciplines decided the award.

Expected to open in early 2024, the $77.3 million Wilmington Waterfront Promenade project will create a community park adjacent to the Banning’s Landing Community Center, along with a waterfront promenade, public pier, public dock, public restrooms with a green roof, playground and parking lots.

Creating a “window on the waterfront” for the Wilmington community, the nine-acre project also involves the realignment of Water Street, utilities, street work, grading, paving, striping, lighting, landscaping, irrigation, signage, public seating, bike racks and drinking fountains. The project was designed in partnership with Sasaki Associates, Inc. The Sully-Miller company served as the contractor.

The Port’s $17.3 million Alameda Corridor Terminus Gap Closure project, completed in June 2022, was named winner of the American Public Works Association Southern California Chapter B.E.S.T Award. The project entailed constructing and modifying 5,000 feet of mainline railway track, helping to eliminate a gap in rail access between the Port’s West Basin area and the Alameda Corridor and reducing delays in trains serving several terminals. Griffith Company served as the contractor on the project.