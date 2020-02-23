Port of Los Angeles renames street in honor of Harbor Commissioner Dave Arian

LOS ANGELES—Port of Los Angeles officials, community leaders, labor representatives and Harbor area residents gathered on Feb. 8, to unveil “Dave Arian Way,” a portion of Miner Street south of 22nd Street in San Pedro renamed to honor the former Los Angeles Harbor Commission vice president and labor icon.

A San Pedro resident and prominent figure in the Los Angeles Harbor community, Arian joined the Harbor Commission in 2010 after serving decades in various leadership positions within the labor movement. During his tenure on the Board, the Port of Los Angeles broke all-time cargo volume records while reducing air emissions, two goals of significant importance to Arian. The highly respected labor leader died of thyroid cancer last January.

“His dedication and contributions to our Port community are beyond measure,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Jaime Lee. “Given the enormous and widespread impact of his leadership, this street renaming serves as a permanent reminder of all he did to shape this Harbor community over the last 40 years.”

The street renaming took place in the Outer Harbor at the intersection of Miner Street and 22nd Street. Earlier in the day in a private ceremony, a bench at Berth 46 overlooking the Port’s Outer Harbor was dedicated in his memory. The lookout spot over the Harbor was one of Arian’s favorite at the Port.