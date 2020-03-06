Port of San Diego accepts SAVE grant funds

The Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) awarded $200,000 to the Port of San Diego as part of the state’s Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange, or SAVE, program. The funds are provided to agencies like the Port of San Diego to help them with abatement, removal, storage and/or disposal of water hazards (i.e. abandoned boats) or surrendered vessels. DBW awarded the $200,000 grant to the port district on Dec. 19, 2019.

The port district’s Board of Port Commissioners, at its Feb. 11 meeting, voted to accept the grant funds. Acceptance of the grant means the port district must enter into an agreement with DBW, “for the removal and disposal of abandoned, wrecked or dismantled non-commercial vessels … or any other partially submerged objects which pose a substantial hazard to navigation within the district’s jurisdiction.”

“The San Diego Harbor Police is responsible for removing marine debris or abandoned vessels, which are then transported to the Marine Group Boat Works facility for storage and disposal,” port district staff said in a report to commissioners. “Grant funds are used to reimburse the costs associated with the storage and disposal of marine debris and abandoned vessels.”

The port district agreed to provide matching funds of $472,000, which means the full SAVE program amount is $672,000.

“The grant funding will enable the district to remove derelict and abandoned vessels that can cause navigational hazards and environmental pollution in San Diego Bay,” port district staff told commissioners in a report about the SAVE grant. “Additionally, the work to be done to remove derelict and abandoned vessels and objects will largely be done by services providers that will in turn indemnify the district.”