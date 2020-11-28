Port of San Diego conducts lighting test on the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge

SAN DIEGO—The Port of San Diego conducted the first ever overwater lighting field test as part of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Lighting Project, the next step in a multi-step process to artistically illuminate a portion of the 2.1-mile bridge span from the Coronado shoreline to Harbor Drive in San Diego.

The testing took place nightly between 6:15 p.m. and midnight from Nov. 8, to Nov.14. Lighting in different colors, combinations, sequencing, and arrangements were intermittently visible on the three columns.

The test was a significant milestone in the project, which aims to provide San Diego residents and visitors an artistic architectural lighting installation that will illuminate the structure at night and create a unique aesthetic identity for the bridge and the bay after dark.

“This bridge lighting test provides San Diego a unique opportunity to see what’s possible and how the infusion of technology and art can make people feel connected to, and inspired by, our beautiful waterfront,” said San Diego Board of Port San Diego Board of Port Commissioners Commissioner Marshall Merrifield in a released statement. “Our goal is to ignite the imaginations of every person in the San Diego region, and after years of dedicated time to the project, bring forward a viable, beautiful addition to the nighttime skyline.”

In addition to public input, the Port will initiate plans to proceed with environmental review as the next step of the project. For more information about the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Lighting Project, visit portofsandiego.org/illuminate.