Port of San Diego cooperates with cruise lines during COVID-19 pandemic

The Port of San Diego announced it worked with several cruise lines to minimize exposure of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Four cruise lines – Regent Seven Seas, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line and Celebrity Eclipse – docked at the Port of San Diego between March 12 and 27.

Port district staff stated the B Street cruise terminal was cleaned and disinfected before and after each ship disembarkation. Extra hand sanitizers were installed in the terminal.

“No ship has or will be allowed into San Diego Bay without first being cleared by medical authorities and no new sailings have begun or will begin out of San Diego Bay until at least mid-April,” port district staff said in a released statement.

All cruise passengers who arrived at the Port of San Diego were advised to go home, self-quarantine for 14 days, practice social distancing and monitor their health.

The port district will continue to update the public on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic on its website, portofsandiego.org/covid19.