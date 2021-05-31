Port of San Diego Inks Two More Leases in Seaport Village, Reaches 90 Percent Occupancy

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has approved two new leases in Seaport Village. Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company are the latest locally owned-and-operated businesses to join the San Diego Bay waterfront shopping, dining, and entertainment center.

Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean will operate a full-service Greek and Mediterranean restaurant along the boardwalk in the Carousel District of Seaport Village with an outdoor, wrap-around patio. Old Harbor Distilling Company will open its second San Diego location in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District with a craft tasting room combined with a fast-casual seafood restaurant concept offering chowders, lobster rolls, and fish plates.

“Our more than $2 million investment in enhancing and elevating the Seaport Village experience continues to pay off with the addition of Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company,” said Michael Zucchet, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, in a released statement.

Renovations for both Zytoun and Old Harbor are anticipated to begin in the fall, with opening targeted for spring/summer 2022. With the two new leases, 63 of the approximately 71 spaces at Seaport Village are currently filled, 17 of those spaces have been filled since the Port began revitalizing the village. The Port began managing the 14-acre tourist-and visitor-serving site in September 2018.