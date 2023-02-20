Port of San Diego Issues Statement on Mitsubishi Cement Proposal

SAN DIEGO— “Negotiations between the Port of San Diego and Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (MCC) are not moving forward at this time. The Port is open to future negotiations with MCC that meet the goals of our Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), which strives to support our maritime businesses that help the regional economy thrive while also significantly improving air quality for our neighbors and those who visit and work on our waterfront. We appreciate the community and stakeholder engagement throughout the process with MCC and also believe that meaningful engagement with portside communities and all stakeholders is wise and benefits all parties. We would urge MCC to continue their most recent path should the day come when they want to re-open negotiations. In the meantime, the Port continues to collaborate with our current tenants to meet the goals of our MCAS and is open to businesses that share our dedication to a zero emissions future,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in a press release from Feb. 1.

