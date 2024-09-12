Port of San Diego Seeks Public Input on New Aquaculture Program

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego is inviting public feedback on its proposed Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Program, a key initiative aimed at fostering growth in the emerging aquaculture industry. This program is part of the port’s broader mission to advance scientific innovation and create new job opportunities.

Aquaculture, the cultivation of aquatic organisms in marine and freshwater environments, is the focus of the the program, with an emphasis on shellfish and seaweed farming. The potential economic benefits are significant. In 2021, California’s shellfish aquaculture production alone was valued at over $7.8 million, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. While the value of seaweed production is still being assessed, the port has seen success in this area through its Blue Economy Incubator. Notably, Sunken Seaweed, a local seaweed farm, currently produces 500 pounds of edible seaweed each week.

“The Port of San Diego is a proven economic engine not just for our region, but for the entire state of California,” said Frank Urtasun, chairman of the agency’s Board of Port Commissioners. “By pursuing the development of a viable aquaculture industry locally, we aim to expand the port’s economic impact by creating more jobs and businesses that will benefit our local economy.”

While shellfish and seaweed aquaculture in California hold great promise, the industry faces challenges, particularly with the permitting and environmental review processes. The state has not issued a new aquaculture lease in over 30 years. The Port of San Diego sees itself as uniquely positioned to help overcome these barriers, given its roles as a manager, landlord, regulator and environmental steward. The region’s favorable climate, proximity to markets and existing infrastructure further support the growth of aquaculture in and around San Diego Bay.

The port is now seeking public and stakeholder input on a discussion draft of the program, available for review for 60 days. This draft outlines the policies, procedures and best practices the port would apply when evaluating future proposals for shellfish and seaweed aquaculture, both in-water and on land. The port is encouraging comments, submission of data and discussions on potential opportunities or gaps in the draft.

Comments on the draft are being accepted until Oct. 25. After the review period, port staff will incorporate feedback into an updated draft. The development process for the program is designed to be ongoing and responsive to public input.

For more information and to review the discussion draft, visit portofsandiego.org/aquaculture. Comments can be submitted via email to SSAP@portofsandiego.org.