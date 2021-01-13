Port of San Diego selects Joe Stuyvesant as next president and chief executive officer

SAN DIEGO—The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has selected Joe Stuyvesant to serve as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO). Stuyvesant, who currently serves as executive director at Navy Region Southwest, was selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants after a nationwide search that began in September. His contract is anticipated to be ratified at the Jan 19 board meeting and it’s expected he will assume his duties Feb. 1.

“His character, skills, experience and demeanor will serve us well as we move forward with major projects and recover from budgetary constraints,” Board of Port Commissioners Chair Ann Moore said in a released statement.

In his new role, Stuyvesant will lead more than 500 employees managing the Port, a specially created state district responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tideland, bay, and beaches along 34 miles of waterfront in five cities.

Stuyvesant served in the United States Navy for 30 years, after graduating with a BBA from the University of New Mexico. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of San Diego. He was deployed numerous times to the Western Pacific and the Arabian Gulf flying off cruisers, destroyers, and frigates as well as serving on three different aircraft carriers, including operations in support of Operation Desert Storm.

“As a longtime resident of San Diego, I know that the Port of San Diego is a critical environmental champion and a vital economic engine for Southern California,” Stuyvesant said in a released statement. “I am aware of the great responsibility conferred by your trust to be selected to serve as the next president and CEO; and I am deeply grateful. The Port’s superb culture results in a team of employees who are highly productive, resourceful, and who have accomplished an impressive list of successes in support of the people of California. I pledge to build on that in order to enhance this major regional asset.”