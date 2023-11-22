Ports Of Los Angeles, Long Beach to Make $60 Million Available for Zero-Emission Trucks

Partnership Forged with California Air Resources Board, California Climate Investments and CALSTART Incentive Program.

SAN PEDRO— The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach will make $60 million in Clean Truck Fund (CTF) Rate funding available through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) to benefit those seeking to purchase zero-emissions, Class 8 drayage trucks that will operate at the San Pedro Bay ports complex.

The funds became available to applicants at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at californiahvip.org.

Each port provides $30 million through the CTF Rate, for collection of $10 per twenty-foot equivalent unit from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port complex. The CTF Rate is critical to the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan goal of 100% zero-emission drayage trucks by 2035.

The voucher program utilizes the existing HVIP funding application process to provide incentives toward eligible zero-emission truck purchases servicing the port complex. Launched by the California Air Resources Board, HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities similar to those adjacent to the ports. Funding is administered by CALSTART on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voucher enhancements funded by the ports are set at $100,000 per truck for fleets with 10 or fewer trucks and $75,000 for fleets with more than 10 trucks, in addition to the HVIP drayage voucher amount of $150,000 per truck and any other applicable HVIP voucher enhancements. The highest potential voucher amount is $250,000 per truck. The goal is to support purchasing and deploying up to 800 new zero-emission trucks.

For a complete list of HVIP funding requirements, including eligible trucks and dealers, visit californiahvip.org. For drayage purchasers who don’t meet the requirements for this specific program, funds are still available through standard HVIP and other HVIP categories, including over $100 million in other drayage truck funds.