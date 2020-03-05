Pristine and Prolific: Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary honored with Blue Park Award

SANTA BARBARA—California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the National Park Service were recently honored with the Blue Park Award for their collaborative work in managing and protecting the northern Channel Islands Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

The Blue Park Award was created to recognize the combined efforts of state and federal agencies and community partners to continue to pursue meeting the highest science-based standards for protection and management of various marine areas and habitats.

Here are a few photos of the northern Channel Islands Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), demonstrating the results of the efforts made by state and federal agencies working together.