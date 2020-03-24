Public invited to take survey on future branding of Chula Vista bayfront

CHULA VISTA—Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego invite the public to take an online survey to help guide the branding of the Chula Vista bayfront. Feedback from the survey will be used in the development of signage and other materials that will welcome and guide visitors to and around the Chula Vista waterfront on San Diego Bay.

The survey will be available until March 29 and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/38Bjpyw.

The city and the Port are transforming 535 acres of largely vacant and underutilized landscape into a recreational, residential and resort destination. When complete, the public will enjoy more than 200 acres of parks and open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping, dining and more.

Through the survey, the City and the Port hope to learn about the public’s preferences for the most important factors to be considered in a future brand, such as memorability, geography and longevity. The survey will ask participants to rank their thoughts, feelings and opinions on imagery when imaging the Chula Vista bayfront area.