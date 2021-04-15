Riverside County Hosts First Fishing Derby

LA QUINTA一 La Quinta will host the Inaugural Veterans Fishing Derby at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Saturday, April 17.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with an award ceremony at 12 p.m. Veterans and military personnel can enter and fish the event free of charge. Adults and children 12 and under will be charged $5 for entry, with an additional $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under to fish the event.

Participants 16 and over are required to have a state fishing license.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions participants have to wear face masks, social distance, and pre-register online. Tickets will not be sold at the door. To register for the event, see the website at https://rivcoparks.wufoo.com/forms/rwes6u00z6lclj/.