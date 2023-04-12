SailTime Launches PowerTime

The entrepreneurial couple who brought SailTime fractional sailing to Newport Beach 18 years ago recently launched PowerTime fractional power yachting.

Local residents Chris and Angele Jester debuted SailTime for the first time at the Lido Boat Show in 2005. This year they are debuting PowerTime at the NBIBS, exhibiting a Beneteau Swift Trawler 35. In addition, SailTime will also show a 2023 Beneteau 34.1 and a 46’ Lagoon Catamaran.

SailTime/PowerTime creates and manages a partnership of one owner and six fractional leaseholders. With the help of SailTime/PowerTime, the owner buys a new sailboat or powerboat and places it into an LLC. The owner receives tax benefits, including paying boat expenses with pretax dollars earned from SailTime/PowerTime, plus Section 179’s accelerated depreciation.

PowerTime’s fleet already consists of two new Beneteau Swift Trawler 35s and an Azimut 51. In addition, a 2023 Swift Trawler 41 is on order to cruise this summer.

SailTime’s sister company, Newport Beach Sailing School, now offers powerboat training. In addition, all PowerTime owners and leasees will go through private on-the-water courses and become certified by RPBA, which is ASA’s powerboating certification system.

SailTime/PowerTime will be on C-Dock at the NBIBS April 27-30, 2023. If you can’t make it, schedule a fleet tour at 714 878-7700 or OrangeCounty@SailTime.com. We are located at Balboa Marina, 201 E. Coast Hwy. Newport Beach, CA 92660. For more information, please visit www.SailTimeNewportBeach.com